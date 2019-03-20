John Herman Mills



Brookston - John Herman Mills, 89, long time resident of Brookston, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, March 18, 2019, at St. Anthony Healthcare of Lafayette.



He was born December 24, 1929 in Round Grove to the late Herman and Elda (DeBoy) Mills and was the 8th of 9 children.



He graduated from Round Grove High School in 1947 and was known as a good basketball player.



His marriage of 69 years was to Elsie Ann Brown on August 27, 1949 in St. Boniface Catholic Church of Lafayette; she survives.



He was a former member of St. Bridget Catholic Church of Barrydale, Indiana and St. Joseph Catholic Church of Reynolds, Indiana. He was a current member of The Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Lafayette.



John spent his entire life around cattle and truly knew what makes for great cattle. He passed his love for cattle to his children and many grandchildren. He experienced a lot of changes in farming during his 89 years on earth.



John and Elsie enjoyed square dancing in their younger years and returned to square dancing after their children were grown. John liked playing cards, especially euchre, with his friends in the "Over the Hill Card Club" for many years. Dad enjoyed playing on the 1993 White County Memory Lane Sectional where he proudly wore his 00 jersey.



Surviving with his wife are their children, Marcia Poynter of Georgia, Peggy Sabino (husband: Lou) of Kentucky, Nancy Herbert (husband: Rex) of Lafayette, Debra Lemming (husband: John) of West Lafayette, John Mills (wife: Cynthia) of Logansport and Don Mills (wife: Peg) of Brookston; a sister, Mary Baker; a brother-in-law, Herb Young and a sister-in-law, Wilma Mills. John loved spending time with his family, especially his 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



Preceding him in death with his parents is an infant daughter, Margaret Ann Mills (Dec. 7, 1950), an infant son, Gary Joseph Mills (Oct. 24, 1968); two brothers, Ralph and Robert Mills and his sisters, Sylvia McDaniel, Elizabeth Slattery, Vivian Bartholomew, Bernice Danaher and Florence Young.



Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of funeral mass at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at The Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Lafayette, Indiana. Interment to follow at 1:30 p.m. in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Oxford.



Dad was blessed to have mom take care of him for the last 17 years as he struggled with Parkinson's disease. The family does request memorials be made in lieu of flowers to or the Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception building fund.



