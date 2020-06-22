John Hostetter
Lafayette - John Elliot Hostetter passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.
He was born in Springfield, IL, on December 29, 1932 to William Curtis and Anna Mae (Birkett) Hostetter.
On April 20, 1957 he married Edith King in Kirksville, MO, and she survives.
He graduated from West Lafayette High School in 1950. He served in the United States Army from 1954 - 1956 serving one year in Korea.
He spent six years at the Lafayette Leader learning the printing trade and was a typesetter at the Lafayette Journal and Courier for 22 years. Later he spent 17 years at Printing Services of Purdue University.
He was a life member of the Lafayette Elks #143 and a member of the American Legion Post 11. He enjoyed golfing, the Indy 500, Purdue Sports and a life long fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. After retirement, he spent many mornings having coffee with old and new friends at the Triple XXX restaurant in West Lafayette.
Surviving along with his wife, Edith, are his children: John Jay Hostetter Indianapolis, daughter Sondra Jo (Sean) Farrell of Prospect, CT; sisters Mary Ann (Jack) King of Simi Valley, CA, Geraldine Bischoff of Lafayette, Edith Rae (Jeff) Mays of Noblesville, IN. He is also survived by two grandchildren: Hannah Hostetter of Indianapolis and Marine Cpl. Ryan (Emily) Farrell of Oceanside, CA.
Private burial will take place at Rest Haven Memorial Park. A Celebration of John's Life will be held at a later date. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.