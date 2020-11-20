John Hurst
Lafayette - John E. Hurst, 63, of Lafayette passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his daughters' home.
He was born October 16, 1957 in Huntingburg, IN, to the late Eugene Jerome and Reba (Lowe) Hurst. He was a graduate of Ivy Tech Heating and Cooling School. He worked as a HVAC Technician for Sears Roeback and Company. He was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
On October 25, 1976 he married Jean Gabbard and she survives.
John was a musician who loved music and playing the bass guitar. He collected guitars and Beatles memorabilia. He also enjoyed putting together model cars and gardening.
He is also survived by his children: Nicole Alexander, Nathan Hurst both of Lafayette and Tiffany (fiancé Matthew Williamson) of West Lafayette; mother of his children Jean Hurst of West Lafayette; and brother Mark Montgomery of Evansville. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Madison Crow, Nathan Elliot, Haley Hurst, Aubrey Alexander, Saige Hurst, Adalyn Alexander and Benjen Williamson; and great grandchild Grae Schutz.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Bill Hurst, and half brothers Kenneth and Bob Montgomery.
Private family services will be held at Hippensteel Funeral Home with Elder Gene Muston. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses - 2224 State St. West Lafayette, IN 47906. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com