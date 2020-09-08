1/
John J. Ritz
John J. Ritz

West Lafayette - John Ritz, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, age 91, peacefully passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at the Health Center of University Place, Lafayette, Indiana, where he resided. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Joan, his parents John and Jean Ritz, his sister Jean Bigler and brother Thomas Ritz Sr. He is survived by his daughter Julie Storms, son-in-law Keith Storms, grandson Spencer Storms, and sister Marge Ewing. John was born on August 2, 1929 in Columbus, Ohio, where he lived until the move with Joanie to Lafayette, Indiana in 2011 to be near family. He graduated from St. Charles Preparatory School in 1947 and served in the army during the Korean War. John worked for many years in road and highway construction and was owner of Ritz Paving, Inc. He and Joanie enjoyed traveling in their motorhome, playing bridge, and eating out. Private services will be held in Ohio. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com.






Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
1184 Sagamore Parkway West
West Lafayette, IN 47906
800-292-0673
