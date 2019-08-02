|
John Jeffery Cecille
Williamsport - John Jeffery Cecille, 63, of Williamsport, IN passed away at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis 5:53 PM Tuesday July 30, 2019 of injuries sustained in an auto accident south of Lafayette on Monday July 29. John was born in Chicago, IL October 1, 1955, the son of the late Clarence B. and Jean A. (Koperny) Cecille and attended Lakeview High School in Chicago. He was employed at Fairfield Manufacturing in Lafayette for 17 years. He was a coin collector, an avid Chicago Cubs fan and loved animals, especially his dog, Gideon. Surviving are three sisters, Kathleen Irvin of Lafayette; Jacqueline Kraft (Tim) of Lafayette; Geri Ryan (companion Floyd Holmes) of Crawfordsville; three brothers, James Cecile (Maryann) of Streamwood, IL; Clarence A. Cecille of Lafayette; Robert King of Chicago, IL; his best friend, Jim Rothrock of Williamsport, IN along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Eileen J. Irvin and Barbara Ragona; and by a brother, Zane Cecille. Friends may call at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, 1104 Columbia St., Lafayette from 12:00 PM until the funeral service at 1:00 PM Wednesday August 7, Fr. Ted Dudzinski officiating, with entombment following in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Mausoleum. If friends desire, memorials may be made to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament in West Lafayette. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 2, 2019