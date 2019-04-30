Dr. John Knote



Lafayette - Dr. John A. Knote, 80, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on August 4, 1938 in Marion, IN to Raymond and Margaret Knote (Matchette). He grew up in Jerome, IN, where he began driving a tractor at the age of six to help out on the family farm. He was heavily involved in 4H and American Legion baseball, graduating from Eastern High School in 1955, where he played for the varsity basketball and baseball teams and was number one in his class academically.



John's zealous association with Purdue University began at the age of 10 when he attended his first home football game with his father. In 1959 John graduated from Purdue with a degree in Physical Education for Men. While at Purdue, he spent two years as a manager for the football team, moderated a campus radio sports talk show, and belonged to Pendragon, Kappa Delta Pi, and the Reamer Club. As a senior John was the third person ever to represent the university as Purdue Pete, a role he never fully relinquished. For the next 60 years John could be seen - and, more easily, heard - in the stands for all home football and men's basketball games, as well as many baseball, women's basketball, and volleyball games. John was a life-long member of the John Purdue Club, receiving the Diamond P award for distinguished service. He also served on the Purdue Athletic Affairs Committee for over 20 years and the Alumni Association Board of Directors for six years.



Dr. Knote graduated from the Indiana University Medical School in 1964 and interned at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. After working at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, he returned to Tippecanoe County and worked with Diagnostic Medical Imaging at Home Hospital for eighteen years. He also spent time at Arnett Clinic and finished his career at Indiana University Radiology Partners in Indianapolis. John held numerous positions in the American College of Radiology, from whom he received the Gold Medal, and the Indiana State Medical Association, including ISMA president from 1983-84. He also held numerous positions in the American Medical Association, the highest being Speaker of the House of Delegates from 2000-03. John was also a member of the Indiana Roentgen Society and belonged to the American Roentgen Ray Society, the Radiologic Society of North America, and the American College of Nuclear Medicine.



Dr. Knote's involvement in the community included membership on the boards of the local YMCA, Boys Club, and United Way. He served in the Tennessee and Indiana National Guard, discharged as a Major (Medical Corps) and also had a long involvement with standardbred horse racing, including serving as president of the Indiana Trotting and Pacing Horse Association. John ran for a seat in the Indiana State Legislature in 1984. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and served on several committees. John and his wife Jan were in attendance at Elvis Presley's final concert in 1977.



Dr. Knote is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jan (Saurer) and their children, Andy of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI, Darcey Meridith (Shane and daughter Josie) of Richmond, IN, and Charlie of San Francisco, CA, as well as his sisters Rebecca Jarrett (Bob) of Greentown, IN and Nancy Brown (Herb) of Gnawbone, IN. John's sister Ellen Wright (Blaine), also of Gnawbone, preceded him in death in 2011.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Dr. Knote's name to Grace Lutheran Church (http://www.gracelaf.org/ ), The Greentown (Indiana) Historical Society (http://www.greentownhistory.org/ ), or the Indiana Medical History Museum (https://www.imhm.org/ ).



A visitation will be held on Friday May 3, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 102 Buckingham Dr., Lafayette, IN. Another visitation occurs at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 4, followed by funeral services and interment at 11:00 a.m., also at Grace Lutheran.