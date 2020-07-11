John Larry Smith
West Point - John Larry Smith -83
John Larry Smith, 83, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at IU Health in Lafayette.
Visitation will be held from 5pm-8pm Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home 822 N 9th St., Lafayette, In. Funeral service will follow on Wednesday, at 10am at the funeral home. Seating accommodations will be available based on the regulations for Covid-19 and social distancing will be observed. Webcasting of the service will be available on our website. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com