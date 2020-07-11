1/
John Larry Smith
John Larry Smith

West Point - John Larry Smith -83

John Larry Smith, 83, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at IU Health in Lafayette.

Visitation will be held from 5pm-8pm Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home 822 N 9th St., Lafayette, In. Funeral service will follow on Wednesday, at 10am at the funeral home. Seating accommodations will be available based on the regulations for Covid-19 and social distancing will be observed. Webcasting of the service will be available on our website. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
