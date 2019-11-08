Resources
John Larson


1928 - 2019
West Lafayette - John L. Larson, 90, of West Lafayette passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at The Springs.

He was born November 10, 1928 in West Point, IN, to the late David H. and Ruth (Wagner) Larson. He graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1946. He obtained his bachelors Degree in Theatre in 1961 and later her Masters at Cal State in 1963.

John worked for Robbins and Myers in Springfield, OH as a Sales Engineer before he became a Professor of Theatre at the Pasadena Play House for 25 years. He also served in the United States Navy during World War II.

He is survived by special friend Melvin Stewart of Lafayette.

John is preceded in death by his parents, two sister and one brother.

No services scheduled. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
