John Lauck Boehm
Lafayette - John Lauck Boehm, 68, of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 6:42 p.m. at IU Health Hospital.
He was born May 5, 1952 in Toledo, OH, to John E. Boehm and Jeanne (Welch) Boehm. He graduated from Purdue University with a degree in Visual Design. He married Joyce Fasani on October 25, 1996, and she survives. He was the owner/operator of Sundance Sign Co from 1997 to 2019. John was very creative. He loved camping and visiting national parks.
Surviving along with his wife, Joyce, are his children: Jennifer Boehm and step son Michael Poore; three siblings: Mark (wife, Janice) Johnson of Stevensville, MI, Bonnie (husband, John) Williams of Texas and Barbara Behan of LaPorte. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his step-son Anthony Poore and brother-in-law David Behan.
A celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scouts Local Council Lafayette Chapter or Lafayette Urban Ministries. Share memories and condolences online at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 22 to May 24, 2020