John "Hoss" Leonard
Fowler - John "Hoss" Leonard, 60, of Fowler, died suddenly at home due to health complications on Feb. 3, 2019. He was born January 28, 1959 to James and Shirley (Coffman) Leonard. He was a 1977 graduate of Benton Central High School. John was born to be a farmer and began farming with his father at the age of 5. John farmed all his life on the family farm and was most proud of the land he took care of.
John was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post #455 of Earl Park and Sons of Amvets Post #102 of Fowler. He had a host of friends far and wide that were very dear to him. He always had a joke to share and loved to make his family and friends laugh. He loved to cook and enjoyed fine foods.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley, and three sisters, Terri (Dennis) Lancaster of Lafayette, Kathy (Alford) Wilson of Cicero, and Kim (Ron) Cripe of Fowler. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Rachael (Josh) Hunnicutt, Kelly (Kasey, deceased) Kelley, Brandon (Angela) Lancaster, Lisa (Ryan) Knapp, Nathan (Caitlin) Wilson, Kayla Cripe, Chelsey Cripe (Derick Hamrick) and Cameron Cripe, as well as eight great nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his father, brother Jimmy Leonard, and the love of his life Becky.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 pm - 5 pm, Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Amvets in Fowler. A private family service will take place at a later time. Memorial contributions may be directed to or Fowler Amvets Post #102. Windler Funeral Home, Fowler in charge.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 6, 2019