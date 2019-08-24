Services
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
102 West Luin Street
Oxford, IN 47971
765-385-2119
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Justus Cemetery
Oxford, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mosley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Leonard Mosley


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Leonard Mosley Obituary
John Leonard Mosley

Oxford - John Leonard Mosley, 82, of Oxford, IN passed away at Green Hill Manor in Fowler 11:45 PM Wednesday August 21, 2019 where he had been a patient since May. John was born in Gary, IN October 23, 1936, the son of the late Charles R. and Margarite Mosley and was a 1955 graduate of Hobart, IN High School. He married Johanna I. Hermann at Crawfordsville, IN July 7, 1979 and she preceded him last month on July 7. He had worked as a hod carrier for the Laborers Union and later became a welder of Dynamics Corporation in Montmorenci, IN for over 20 years be fore his retirement. After retiring from Dynamics Corporation, he was employed at the Oxford House before retiring again. John was a veteran of the U.S. Army, service from January 25, 1956 until January 23, 1959.Surviving are five daughters, Karen A. Mosley of Gardnerville, NV; Lorri K. Edwards (Todd) of Simi Valley, CA; Linda Jo Jarvis (companion, Walt) of Wolcott, IN; Mary B. Matson (Ralph) of Fowler, IN; Theresa M. Wang (James) of Oxford, IN; five sons, William A. Pickett (Trudy) of Bentonville, AR; Terry W. Pickett (Sarah) of Independence, IN; Richard A. Pickett (Pam) of Boswell, IN; George D. Pickett (companion Joyce) of Oxford, IN and Michael J. Pickett of Fowler, IN. Also surviving are 31 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jacqueline S. Maxson and a brother, Jimmy Mosley. Graveside services will be held at Justus Cemetery in Oxford, IN 10:30 AM Monday August 26, Rev. Cindy Haly officiating, along with American Legion military rites. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Oxford is honored to serve the Mosley family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
Download Now