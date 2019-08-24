|
John Leonard Mosley
Oxford - John Leonard Mosley, 82, of Oxford, IN passed away at Green Hill Manor in Fowler 11:45 PM Wednesday August 21, 2019 where he had been a patient since May. John was born in Gary, IN October 23, 1936, the son of the late Charles R. and Margarite Mosley and was a 1955 graduate of Hobart, IN High School. He married Johanna I. Hermann at Crawfordsville, IN July 7, 1979 and she preceded him last month on July 7. He had worked as a hod carrier for the Laborers Union and later became a welder of Dynamics Corporation in Montmorenci, IN for over 20 years be fore his retirement. After retiring from Dynamics Corporation, he was employed at the Oxford House before retiring again. John was a veteran of the U.S. Army, service from January 25, 1956 until January 23, 1959.Surviving are five daughters, Karen A. Mosley of Gardnerville, NV; Lorri K. Edwards (Todd) of Simi Valley, CA; Linda Jo Jarvis (companion, Walt) of Wolcott, IN; Mary B. Matson (Ralph) of Fowler, IN; Theresa M. Wang (James) of Oxford, IN; five sons, William A. Pickett (Trudy) of Bentonville, AR; Terry W. Pickett (Sarah) of Independence, IN; Richard A. Pickett (Pam) of Boswell, IN; George D. Pickett (companion Joyce) of Oxford, IN and Michael J. Pickett of Fowler, IN. Also surviving are 31 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jacqueline S. Maxson and a brother, Jimmy Mosley. Graveside services will be held at Justus Cemetery in Oxford, IN 10:30 AM Monday August 26, Rev. Cindy Haly officiating, along with American Legion military rites. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Oxford is honored to serve the Mosley family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 24, 2019