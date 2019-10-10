|
|
John Leonard Thomas III died on Sunday, Sept. 8, surrounded by those who loved him. He was 50 years old.
John was born on Aug. 8, 1969, to Dr. Woods and Mrs. Barbara Thomas, who preceded him in death.
John found joy in every season of his life. He was the youngest of eight children - Leslie, Jo Anne, Douglas, Drew, Kristin, Karen, and Stacey - and is remembered by his siblings for his goofy sense of humor and sideways smile, but most of all for his kind soul and humble human heart.
He is survived by three children, Evan, Ian, and Caitlin, and their mother, Angela Bush Thomas, who were the loves of his life.
John was a fixer and a helper. He treasured art and music, especially live music, and he always danced in the front row. In John's final moments on earth, his family played a song by the Beatles to send him off with one last taste of the pleasure he found in life.
Friends will gather to remember John at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Unitarian Church in West Lafayette, Ind.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in John's name to Lafayette Urban Ministry.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019