Chalmers - CHALMERS - John M. Gretencord, 38, of Chalmers, IN, passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born on December 9, 1981 to Paul Jr. and Karen (Gwilliam) Gretencord. He was a 2001 graduate of Benton Central High School. John graduated from Purdue University in 2005 with a degree in Crop Protection.



John was working for Syngenta as a Retail Sales Representative and he also farmed. He enjoyed playing with his daughters, traveling, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.



He is survived by his former wife, Jessica Stombaugh of Brookston, and their daughters, Meredith and Madilyn Gretencord, mother, Karen Gretencord of Fowler, IN, brother, Randy (Christy) Gretencord of Evansville, IN, sister, Linda Gretencord of Bellevue, NB and girlfriend, Ashley White. He is preceded in death by his father Paul Gretencord Jr., paternal grandfather, Paul Gretencord, paternal grandmother, Lucille Gretencord, maternal grandfather, Harold Gwilliam, and maternal grandmother, Lucille Gwilliam.



Visitation will be Monday, Nov 2, 2020 from 9am to 10:45am. Rosary at 10:45am. Funeral Mass to follow at 11am. at St. John the Baptist Church, Earl Park, In. Burial will be in the St. John the Baptist Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Meredith and Madilyn's Education Fund in care of Karen Gretencord. Windler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.









