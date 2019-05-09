|
|
John M. Little Sr
Delphi - John M. Little Sr., passed away on May 7, 2019 at IU Health Arnett in Lafayette. John was born to the late Lee and Edith (Sisson) Little in Tippecanoe County. He attended East Tipp Schools.
He married Nancy J. Miller on Sept. 1, 1963 at the Colburn Church and she survives.
He retired after 41 years from Gerber Globe Valve in Delphi where he worked in the polishing dept.
John enjoyed watching birds and wildlife, gardening and spoiling his grandchildren.
Along with his wife Nancy, he is survived by his children: Bonny Marcum (Bobbie Jr) of Brookston, Rena Chittick (Don Roberson) of Radnor, John M. Little Jr (Melissa) of Delphi and Shelly Alderman (Mike) of Brookston; siblings: Audrey Chappell, Doris Walton, Robert Little (Rita), Ina Disinger, Judy Klopfenstein (Howard), all of Lafayette and Barry Little (Karen)of Delphi; 15 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
He was preceded by a sister Velora Mae Bloyd and brother Phillip Little.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until the 7:00 p.m. service on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Davidson Funeral Home, Delphi. Pastor Bob Duke officiating. Burial will be in Americus Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to his wife, Nancy.
www.davidsonfh.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 9, 2019