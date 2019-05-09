Services
Davidson Funeral Home
121 N Union Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-2211
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home
Delphi, IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home
Delphi, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Little
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John M. Little Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John M. Little Sr. Obituary
John M. Little Sr

Delphi - John M. Little Sr., passed away on May 7, 2019 at IU Health Arnett in Lafayette. John was born to the late Lee and Edith (Sisson) Little in Tippecanoe County. He attended East Tipp Schools.

He married Nancy J. Miller on Sept. 1, 1963 at the Colburn Church and she survives.

He retired after 41 years from Gerber Globe Valve in Delphi where he worked in the polishing dept.

John enjoyed watching birds and wildlife, gardening and spoiling his grandchildren.

Along with his wife Nancy, he is survived by his children: Bonny Marcum (Bobbie Jr) of Brookston, Rena Chittick (Don Roberson) of Radnor, John M. Little Jr (Melissa) of Delphi and Shelly Alderman (Mike) of Brookston; siblings: Audrey Chappell, Doris Walton, Robert Little (Rita), Ina Disinger, Judy Klopfenstein (Howard), all of Lafayette and Barry Little (Karen)of Delphi; 15 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.

He was preceded by a sister Velora Mae Bloyd and brother Phillip Little.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until the 7:00 p.m. service on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Davidson Funeral Home, Delphi. Pastor Bob Duke officiating. Burial will be in Americus Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to his wife, Nancy.

www.davidsonfh.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now