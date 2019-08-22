|
John M. Rohrer
Lafayette - John M. Rohrer, 61, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East. He was born December 6, 1957, in Vincennes to the late Milton and Bonnie (Foster) Rohrer.
John was a 1976 graduate of Lincoln High School in Vincennes. He received his Associates Degree in Robotics from Vincennes University and a Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering Technology from Purdue University. He was a six-year veteran of the Navy and served during Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
On October 11, 2003, he married Sherri Wolf in Lafayette and she survives. John worked as a Trainman for CSX Railroad. He was a member of the NRA, Wildcat Gun Club and Smart Transportation Union.
John enjoyed shooting guns, playing cards, reading, watching movies, golfing, visiting with friends, family and going to the pond and watching the geese and ducks He was an avid Purdue, Colts, Bears and Cubs fan.
Surviving along with his wife is his sister Linda Rice of Lawrenceville, IL. Also surviving is his aunt Dorothy Rohrer, uncle Dr. Pat McMillen, sister-in-law Bev Wolf,many special nieces, nephews and friends. John was preceded in death by sisters Brenda Rohrer, Sandy Donnoe and his dogs Buster and Gunner. A special thanks to Dr. Narayan, nurses and Ryan, because you are our angels on earth and we love you all.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Pastor Rick Ryan officiating. The family requests that those attending dress casuel. Interment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Horizon Oncology in John's memory. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 22, 2019