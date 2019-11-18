|
John Malady
Clarks Hill - John Phillip Malady, 61, of Clarks Hill passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Franciscan Alliance East.
He was born July 27, 1958 in Lafayette to the late Delbert W. and Nancy M. (Bollock) Malady. John was the owner and operator of Malady, Inc DBA A Tire Specialty and Auto Repair.
On August 29, 2003 he married Bobbi Bradfield and she survives.
John was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and riding his Triumph motorcycle. He was a NASCAR fan who enjoyed drinking beer in the barn and Happy Harvick Night.
Along with his wife Bobbi, he is survived by his sons: William Shea (Penny) Malady and J. Chase (Claire) Malady; brothers Tim and Bob Malady; grandson John Walter Malady. He is also survived by six nieces and several great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Nandel Goins and nephew Linc Hunsinger.
Visitation will be held 5pm- 8pm Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10 am Friday, November 22, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Pat Chapman officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to Community Cancer Network or Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019