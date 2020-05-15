Services
John McCarty Obituary
John McCarty

Noblesville - John LaMar McCarty, of Noblesville, peacefully left this Earth at 4:04PM on Thursday, May 14, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born on April 4, 1938 to Martha Plew McCarty and Kenneth McCarty. He grew up in Sheridan, Indiana.

Those who knew John will remember him for his quick wit and smiling eyes. He was a dedicated family man who enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, IU basketball, Green Bay Packers, tending his yard on his riding mower and watching Nascar and the Indy 500. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and watching them play sports. John enjoyed 24 years as a meat cutter at Marsh Supermarket.

John is preceded in death by his parents and step-mother Patricia McCarty.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Linda Hoover McCarty; Daughters, Branna Shores (Dennis) and Megan Tolen (Rick); Granddaughters, Erin Peabody (Cory), Callan Smith, Allison and Adrianne Tolen; Grandson Luke Tolen; Great-Granddaughters, Gabrielle Smith-Scott, Molly and Natalie Peabody and Averie Smith; Brother-in-law, Buddy Hoover (Andrea); and Brother, Richard McCarty (Belinda.)

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hamilton County 4-H (2003 E Pleasant St, Noblesville 46060), Tippecanoe County 4-H (3150 Sagamore Pkwy, Lafayette 47905) or the .

Due to the current situation, there will be a private family service with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 15 to May 17, 2020
