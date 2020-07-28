John Merle Kauffman Sr.
Lafayette - John Merle Kauffman Sr., 70, passed away at 12:15 p.m. Sunday July 26, 2020.
He was born September 19, 1949 in Delphi, Indiana to the late Keith W. and Mamie L. (Mullendore) Kauffman. John was a 1967 graduate of East Tipp High School.
John was drafted in 1969 and served in the US Army for 9 years and received the Army Commendation Medal. He was later honorably discharged.
Mr. Kauffman was a mechanic for the Tippecanoe County Highway Department.
John was an avid NASCAR fan of both Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr and everybody knew not to bother him during the races. In retirement he enjoyed his walks around the pond feeding the ducks and fish and keeping his bird feeders well stocked.
Surviving are his two children, John Kauffman Jr. (wife: Melissa) of Brookston and Mariah Martin (husband: Brent) of Lafayette; and his siblings, Barb Hilderbrand (husband: Jim) of Buck Creek, Richard Kauffman of West Lafayette, Nancy Evans of Lafayette and Charles Kauffman (wife: Vera) of Wisconsin. John loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren, Hayley and Jaydon Kauffman, Alex Kauffman and Evan Martin.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Private graveside rites will be held at Colburn Cemetery.
Share memories and online condolences at www.clapperfuneralservices.com