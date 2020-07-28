1/1
John Merle Kauffman Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Merle Kauffman Sr.

Lafayette - John Merle Kauffman Sr., 70, passed away at 12:15 p.m. Sunday July 26, 2020.

He was born September 19, 1949 in Delphi, Indiana to the late Keith W. and Mamie L. (Mullendore) Kauffman. John was a 1967 graduate of East Tipp High School.

John was drafted in 1969 and served in the US Army for 9 years and received the Army Commendation Medal. He was later honorably discharged.

Mr. Kauffman was a mechanic for the Tippecanoe County Highway Department.

John was an avid NASCAR fan of both Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr and everybody knew not to bother him during the races. In retirement he enjoyed his walks around the pond feeding the ducks and fish and keeping his bird feeders well stocked.

Surviving are his two children, John Kauffman Jr. (wife: Melissa) of Brookston and Mariah Martin (husband: Brent) of Lafayette; and his siblings, Barb Hilderbrand (husband: Jim) of Buck Creek, Richard Kauffman of West Lafayette, Nancy Evans of Lafayette and Charles Kauffman (wife: Vera) of Wisconsin. John loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren, Hayley and Jaydon Kauffman, Alex Kauffman and Evan Martin.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Private graveside rites will be held at Colburn Cemetery.

Share memories and online condolences at www.clapperfuneralservices.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved