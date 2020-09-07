John P. Erickson
Brookston - John P. Erickson, 96, of Brookston, passed away Friday-September 4, 2020, at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. He was born February 6, 1924 in Lafayette, to the late Morris & Geneive Morehouse Erickson. His marriage was to Gloria Thompson in Brookston on August 24, 1947, and she preceded him in death on November 24, 2000. He was a 1942 graduate of Brookston High School, and a 1949 graduate of Purdue University, receiving his B.S. in Ag Econ. He was a U.S. Army Air Corp Veteran of WW II, serving in the Pacific Theater, as a weatherman specialist. After graduating from Purdue, he settled in Tell City, where he was involved in agricultural banking. In 1950 he moved back to Brookston and the family farm, where he continued farming and raising livestock for many years before retiring. He was a member of the Federated Church of Brookston; the Brookston Optimist Club; served on the Frontier School Board; and was on the Board of Directors of the former Hometown Federal Savings Bank in Delphi. While at Purdue he was a member of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity and sang in the Purdue Glee Club. He was a member of the Brookston American Legion, and he and his wife wintered in Orlando Florida for several years, and enjoyed taking their grandchildren to Walt Disney World. He enjoyed the Chicago Cubs, and was an avid supporter and enjoyed watching his beloved Purdue men's sporting events. He dearly loved his family, spending time with them, and attending his grandchildren & great grandchildren's sporting and school events. Surviving: daughter-Lana & Bob Little of Brookston; son-John & Denise Erickson of Brookston; daughter in law-Ginger Erickson of West Lafayette; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren survive. Preceded in death by a son- Dr. Steven Erickson; brother-Morris Erickson; sister- Kathryn Harmon. Private family funeral service will take place on Wednesday at Federated Church of Brookston. Pastor Dave Doles & Rev. Dr. Leland McReynolds officiating. Burial at Brookston IOOF Cemetery, with Brookston American Legion Military Rites. Memorial contributions may be made to the Federated Church of Brookston, 202 S. Wood St., Brookston, IN 47923. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com