Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
First Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Reagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. Reagan


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John P. Reagan Obituary
John P. Reagan

West Lafayette - John P. Reagan, 96, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at his home. He was born December 28, 1922, in Boone County to the late Virgil and Alma Reagan.

John was a graduate of Stockwell High School, receiving a Bachelor's Degree in 1949 and a Master's Degree in 1951 from Purdue University.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, proudly serving in World War II. On June 26, 1949 he married Leanna Couger in Thorntown, who preceded him in death on December 12, 2014.

John worked at Lafayette Production Credit for 35+ years, rising to the position of President, from which he retired in 1986. In addition to his devotion to his family and career, John was a dedicated member of First Christian Church, Kiwanis Club and American Legion Post #11.

Surviving are his sons David C Reagan of Lafayette, Ken P (Bonnie) Reagan of Taylor Lake Village, TX, grandchildren Angel (Karen), Angie (Jim), Elizabeth, Garry, Evan (Kaley), Christopher, great grandchildren Sam, Katie, Casey and Jake.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Service will be at 10:00 am on Saturday at First Christian Church, Pastor Andrew Guthrie officiating. Internment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette. Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church or Kiwanis Club in John's memory. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
Download Now