Services
Grady Funeral Home
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
765-762-3464
For more information about
John Edgerton
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Grady Funeral Home
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Grady Funeral Home
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN
Pine Village, IN - John Palmer Edgerton, age 101 of Pine Village, IN passed away at his residence at 8:17 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

John was born in Rock Island, IL on December 27, 1917. He was the son of Palmer Ray Edgerton and Mary Zoe (McConnell) Edgerton. He was a 1935 graduate of West Lafayette High School and a 1939 graduate of Purdue University. He moved to Pine Village, IN and resided there for the past 71 years. John married Florence Maxine Smith on May 1, 1942 in Seattle, WA. She preceded him in death on June 10, 1995. He later married Pat Stone in 1997 and she preceded him in death in 2006.

John was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II and obtained the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He received an American Campaign Service Medal, a Victory Medal, and a European-African-Middle Eastern Service Medal. John was a farmer for the entirety of his life. He was a member of the Armstrong Chapel and was an avid Purdue Boilermaker fan.

Surviving are,

4 daughters and 2 son-in-laws, Heather, Celeste, Dia (husband: Steve), and Darci (husband: Dennis);

4 grandchildren;

4 great-grandchildren

John was preceded in death by his parents; wives; and siblings, Janet Jones and Bud Edgerton.

Visitation will be at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. with Minister Randy Rhode officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Village Cemetery with full military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pine Village Fire Department or Mary T. Klinker's Veteran's Charity & Resource Center, 420 N 4th St, Lafayette, IN 47901. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 14, 2019
