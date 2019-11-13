|
John "Burt" Peterson
West Lafayette - John Burton "Burt" Peterson, 84, of West Lafayette, died, Tuesday, November 12, 2019, He was born August 8, 1935, in Michigan, to the late Oliver & Ruth (Stenslin) Peterson. He received his Bachelor Degree from Northern Michigan University, Marquette, MI. He was a Korean War Veteran serving in the United States Marines. He married Cheryl (Baugher) Peterson, December 5, 1981, in West Lafayette; she died, October 17, 2015. Burt enjoyed raising livestock; particularly horses & hunting.
Burt is survived by a Daughter, Renee Boyke, 2 Sons, Thane Peterson & Dean Peterson, 5 Grandchildren & 2 Great-Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his Son, Burt Jr.
In accordance with Burt's wishes, there will be no services. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Burt's Family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Burt.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019