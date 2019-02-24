Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John Phillip "Phil" Lanam

Lafayette - Phil has logged his last mile.

Phil Lanam, 83, of Lafayette peacefully passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at home with his children present.

He was born February 1, 1936 in Thorntown, IN, the son of the late Ernest Ray and Wilmette (VanHook) Lanam.

Phil served in the Indiana National Guard. He was a semi driver for the majority of his life. And at one time drove a transporter for Cart Racing. Phil was also owner/operator of a heavy recovery wrecker service in Rawlins, WY in the late 70's to early 80's. Nascar and USAC short track racing were among his favorite hobbies.

Surviving are a son Greg (Kim) Lanam of Crawfordsville, daughter Dawn (Ken) Buttrey of Lyles TN, son Jeff Lanam of Lafayette, son Kert (Linda) Lanam of Grove City, OH and his favorite companion Hazel D. Dog. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister Sherry (LeRoy) Bunnell of Wingate, IN. Phil was preceded in death by a sister Bonnie Memering.

Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
