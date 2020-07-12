1/
John R. Decker
1950 - 2020
John R. Decker

Lafayette - John R. Decker, 69, of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his home. He was born November 18, 1950, in Lafayette to the late John and Mary (Ferguson) Decker.

John was a veteran of the Army serving during the Vietnam War. On September 8, 1972, he married Yoko Miyagi in Okinawa Japan and she survives.

John worked for Buger King Restaurant for many years before retiring. He was a member of Eagles areie #347 in Lafayette and enjoyed playing, guitar, key board and being a grandfather.

Surviving along with his wife are his children Aaron S. Decker of West Lafayette, Amber L. (Matt Shultz) Decker of Indianapolis and three grandchildren.

A private service will be held on Tuesday. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com.






Published in Journal & Courier on Jul. 12, 2020.
