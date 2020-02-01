|
|
John R. Gilbert
Remington - John R. Gilbert, 72, of Remington, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Franciscan Health Hospital of Rensselaer.
He was born March 9, 1947 in Lafayette to James and Phyllis (Hackley) Gilbert. John was a 1965 graduate of Remington High School. Shortly after he joined the National Guard from 1966 to 1972.
His marriage was to Bernice Bower on August 31, 1974 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Fowler; she survives.
John was a farmer in Benton and Jasper County for the majority of his life. He enjoyed collecting and restoring antique tractors and had a vast collection of toy tractors.
Surviving along with his wife and parents are two children, Katherine (Joel) Vanderwall of Lafayette and Dan (Adrienne) Gilbert of Fishers. Also surviving are grandchildren, Sarah Vanderwall, Owen Vanderwall, and Myles Gilbert; four sisters, Carol Gilbert of Plymouth, IN, Diane (Robert) Miller of New Castle, IN, Elaine (Jerry) Scott of Lafayette and Marla (David) Ostermeyer of Carmel, IN.
Friends may call from 4-7 PM (EST) Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Remington. Funeral Service 11 AM (EST) Wednesday, February 5, 2020 also at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home. Interment to follow in Remington Cemetery.
In lieu of floral arrangements, memorial contributions may be made in John's name to the or the Benton County 4-H Association.
Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020