John R. Gray Jr.
Frankfort - John R. Gray Jr., 68, of Frankfort, Indiana, died on September 6, 2020 at I.U. Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, Ind. He was born on February 4, 1952 in Orlando, Florida to John R. Gray III and Frances N. (Jenkins) Gray. He married Linda Manning on April 9, 1970 in Vincennes, Ind. and she survives.
John was a 1970 graduate of South Knox High School. He lived most of his life in Vincennes and moved to Frankfort in 1989. He was Produce Manager for Dell Farms in Vincennes and worked for 26 years at SIA in Lafayette, retiring in 2017. He was a member of the Wabash Valley Bass Club and enjoyed fishing, fishing tournaments, and camping. He loved being by the ocean.
Surviving along with his wife: Linda are his Good Friend who was like a brother: Rich Lashbrooke of Frankfort; Brother: Ed (Linda) Gray of Vincennes; Sisters: Charlotte Baxter of Florida, Francis "Billie" Gray of Vincennes, and Cathy Christopher of Vincennes; along with several Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
No funeral services are planned. Memorial donations may be made in John's honor to the American Cancer Society
Memorial donations may be made in John's honor to the American Cancer Society, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
, where you may share a personal message with the family.