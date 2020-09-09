1/1
John R. Gray Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. Gray Jr.

Frankfort - John R. Gray Jr., 68, of Frankfort, Indiana, died on September 6, 2020 at I.U. Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, Ind. He was born on February 4, 1952 in Orlando, Florida to John R. Gray III and Frances N. (Jenkins) Gray. He married Linda Manning on April 9, 1970 in Vincennes, Ind. and she survives.

John was a 1970 graduate of South Knox High School. He lived most of his life in Vincennes and moved to Frankfort in 1989. He was Produce Manager for Dell Farms in Vincennes and worked for 26 years at SIA in Lafayette, retiring in 2017. He was a member of the Wabash Valley Bass Club and enjoyed fishing, fishing tournaments, and camping. He loved being by the ocean.

Surviving along with his wife: Linda are his Good Friend who was like a brother: Rich Lashbrooke of Frankfort; Brother: Ed (Linda) Gray of Vincennes; Sisters: Charlotte Baxter of Florida, Francis "Billie" Gray of Vincennes, and Cathy Christopher of Vincennes; along with several Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

No funeral services are planned. Memorial donations may be made in John's honor to the American Cancer Society, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278. Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort and Clinton County Crematory are honored to assist the family with arrangements. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 654-5533
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goodwin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved