1/1
John R. Heath
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. Heath

Lafayette - John "Jack" R. Heath, 82, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home. He was born August 1, 1938, in Lafayette, to the late Joseph and Geraldine (Hanrahan) Heath.

Jack graduated from Oak Park River Forest High School, Oak Park, IL in 1957, Arizona State University in 1964 and received his master's degree from Purdue University in 1972.

On June 4, 1960, he married Mary Ann Fisher in Lafayette and she survives.

John retired from North White School Corporation as superintendent. Prior to that he was principal at Frontier High School.

He was a member of Indiana State Superintendants Association and had coached basketball at Winamac and Delphi. He enjoyed playing golf and watching his grandchildren participate in sports and performing arts.

Surviving along with his wife are his children Jennifer Ann (Kenton Granger) Heath of Indianapolis, Rob (Kelley) Heath of Charlotte, NC, Timothy J. (Paige) Heath of West Lafayette, grandchildren Matthew Potts, Kacie (Vic) Rosario, Devin Heath-Granger, Jack and Thomas Heath, Joseph and Alex Heath, Dillon and Mackenzie Mills, and 7 great grandchildren.

Also surviving is his brother David L. (Kathy) Heath of Lafayette and a sister-in-law Sally Heath of Chicago.

John was preceded in death by his brother Joseph N. Heath.

A private service will be held on Saturday, October 31 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Grant's House or The Autism Society of Greater Orlando, FL. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 18, 2020
Enjoyed talking sports with Jack at Starbucks and whatever topics came up.
We will miss you.
James Walker
James
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved