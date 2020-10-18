John R. Heath
Lafayette - John "Jack" R. Heath, 82, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home. He was born August 1, 1938, in Lafayette, to the late Joseph and Geraldine (Hanrahan) Heath.
Jack graduated from Oak Park River Forest High School, Oak Park, IL in 1957, Arizona State University in 1964 and received his master's degree from Purdue University in 1972.
On June 4, 1960, he married Mary Ann Fisher in Lafayette and she survives.
John retired from North White School Corporation as superintendent. Prior to that he was principal at Frontier High School.
He was a member of Indiana State Superintendants Association and had coached basketball at Winamac and Delphi. He enjoyed playing golf and watching his grandchildren participate in sports and performing arts.
Surviving along with his wife are his children Jennifer Ann (Kenton Granger) Heath of Indianapolis, Rob (Kelley) Heath of Charlotte, NC, Timothy J. (Paige) Heath of West Lafayette, grandchildren Matthew Potts, Kacie (Vic) Rosario, Devin Heath-Granger, Jack and Thomas Heath, Joseph and Alex Heath, Dillon and Mackenzie Mills, and 7 great grandchildren.
Also surviving is his brother David L. (Kathy) Heath of Lafayette and a sister-in-law Sally Heath of Chicago.
John was preceded in death by his brother Joseph N. Heath.
A private service will be held on Saturday, October 31 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Grant's House or The Autism Society of Greater Orlando, FL. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com