Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for John Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Moore Obituary
John R. Moore

Lafayette - John R. Moore, 74, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Franciscan Health St. Elizabeth East.

He was born April 29, 1945, in Marion, IN, to the late John and Josephine Brookshire Moore. Also preceded in death by brother Stan Moore.

John graduated from Clinton Prairie. His marriage was to Susan L. FitzSimons on August 5, 1988 in Bradenton, FL and she survives.

John farmed and raised livestock his entire life. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with friends but the most enjoyment came from his family and all the grandchildren. John will be missed by all those who knew him and loved him.

Surviving are wife, Susan L. Moore of Lafayette, sons, Brad (Lesa) Moore, John (Shelly) Moore, Jason Moore, daughters, Jamie (Mike) DeLong, Shannon (Steve) Myers and Trienah (Nick) Gibson. Grandchildren, Kayla LaGrange, John Tyler & Austin Moore, Bayley Mayhall, Melissa Moore, Kenzie & Landen DeLong, Brady & Aaron Myers, Wyatt & Abram Gibson and great grandchildren, Will & Blake LaGrange, Hayden & Bryson Mayhall. Brothers, Kenny (Carolyn) & Steve Moore.

A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date and time. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
Download Now