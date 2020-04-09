|
John R. Moore
Lafayette - John R. Moore, 74, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Franciscan Health St. Elizabeth East.
He was born April 29, 1945, in Marion, IN, to the late John and Josephine Brookshire Moore. Also preceded in death by brother Stan Moore.
John graduated from Clinton Prairie. His marriage was to Susan L. FitzSimons on August 5, 1988 in Bradenton, FL and she survives.
John farmed and raised livestock his entire life. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with friends but the most enjoyment came from his family and all the grandchildren. John will be missed by all those who knew him and loved him.
Surviving are wife, Susan L. Moore of Lafayette, sons, Brad (Lesa) Moore, John (Shelly) Moore, Jason Moore, daughters, Jamie (Mike) DeLong, Shannon (Steve) Myers and Trienah (Nick) Gibson. Grandchildren, Kayla LaGrange, John Tyler & Austin Moore, Bayley Mayhall, Melissa Moore, Kenzie & Landen DeLong, Brady & Aaron Myers, Wyatt & Abram Gibson and great grandchildren, Will & Blake LaGrange, Hayden & Bryson Mayhall. Brothers, Kenny (Carolyn) & Steve Moore.
A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date and time. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020