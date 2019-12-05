|
Dr. John R. Radavich
West Lafayette - Dr. John R. Radavich, 96, of West Lafayette, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Franciscan Health East.
Born October 10, 1923 in Greenfield, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Fred and Anna (Shupaka) Radavich. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp Reserve in 1942 and was called to active duty in July of 1943. After his honorable discharge, John earned his B.S. Met E., M.S. Met E., and Ph. D. degrees from Purdue University. He was a member of Sigma Xi and Sigma Pi Sigma. He was honored to received his National Science Foundation Post Doctoral Fellowship at Cambridge University in England from 1955-1956.
Dr. Radavich had a distinguished career as an educator and researcher that spans over forty years. His principal contribution to high temperature material technology had been his pioneering work in the transition of analytical procedures from optical to electron microscopy. In so doing, he developed preparation procedures that opened the doors to all future metallographic studies of superalloys. The current state-of-the-art practices for phase extraction and identification are dependent upon the fundamental knowledge that he developed for a wide variety of superalloy compositions produced in wrought, cast, and powder metallurgy forms.
Dr. Radavich was the author and coauthor of more than sixty technical publications and scientific papers dealing primarily with phase identification and alloy element/microstructure interactions in high temperature superalloys. He was briefly on the faculty of Purdue University from 1953-1955 and at the Max Planck Institute in Dusseldorf, Germany in 1956, he rejoined the faculty at Purdue University and began a long-lasting association until his retirement in 1995. While at Purdue, Dr. Radavich, through his Micro-Met Laboratories, initiated and administered a pioneering program between the academic community and industry wherein students were guided through a comprehensive analytical program that deals with high-temperature alloys. This program not only succeeded in establishing an effective interface and exchange of information between students and industry, but also established a practical focus for research activities. A number of students who participated in the program have gone on to obtain positions in the superalloys industry and have been continuous to these and other symposiums.
In 1984, Dr. Radavich was invited to go to China to lecture. He organized a high temperature seminar symposium from 1985-2007 and promoted 11 different Chinese seminar. Dr, Radavich was the recipient of the 8th Superalloys Symposium in 1996.
Dr. Radavich was elected 12/79 as Eminent Engineer by Tau Beta Pi, and was awarded four honorable mentions, First in Class (1961 and 1962) and Grand Prize (1961) from ASM Metallographic.
His marriage was to Helen Louise Thompson on April 10, 1952 in West Lafayette. Together, they raised five children. She preceded him in death in 2017.
Surviving are their children; Jay Radavich (Cindy) of Post Falls, ID, Dana Radavich (Lori) of Middleton, WI, David Radavich (Gayle) of Greenfield, WI, and Elley John Radavich of West Lafayette; 14 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.
Preceding him in death with his parents is a daughter, Ann Radavich-McGann and two brothers Fred and Alex Radavich.
Services will be held May 23, 2020 at University Lutheran Church - 460 Northwestern Avenue, West Lafayette, 47906 with Reverend Justin Herman officiating. Times to be decided at a later date. Burial to follow in Grand View Cemetery. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Lafayette Museum of Art. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019