John R. Shirels
1956 - 2020
John R. Shirels

John R. Shirels, 64, of rural Flora, died unexpectedly Saturday-September 12, 2020 at 8:20pm at IU Health Arnett ER in Lafayette. He was born February 9, 1956 in Indianapolis, IN, to the late Harmas & Betty Jean Cobb Shirels. His marriage was to Tamera L. "Tammy" Leighty in Lafayette, on May 16, 1988, and she survives. He attended George Washington High School in Indianapolis and later received his GED. He worked at the IN Veteran's Home in West Lafayette as a groundskeeper for 8 years. He was a member and trustee of the Valley View Baptist Church in Flora, and played on the church dartball team. He loved Ford Mustangs, buying and selling them, fixing them up and restoring them. He enjoyed auto racing, and supported his son in law and grandchildren who race Junior Sprint Cars. He was an avid Chicago Bears Football fan. In his younger years he loved to hunt, and enjoyed being outdoors'. He dearly loved his family and spending time with them, and attending his grandchildren's sporting and school events. Surviving: wife-Tamera L. "Tammy" Shirels of Flora; daughter-Angela J. Shirels of Lafayette, daughter-Ashley & Nathan Lauderbaugh of Kokomo; son-Steven "Kyle" Hanna of Flora; a granddaughter whom he raised in their home Ariana L. Shirels; grandsons: Jackson & Chase Lauderbaugh; sister-Debbie Puckett of Indianapolis; brothers-Donnie Shirels & Wayne & Barbara Shirels of Indianapolis; mother in law-Freida Leighty of Lafayette. Preceded in death by 2 sister's & 7 brother's. Services: The family will receive friends on Friday at Valley View Baptist Church in Flora from 3pm until his memorial service there at 5pm, Pastor Gerry Gibbs officiating. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
