John R. Wehrle
Lafayette - John R. Wehrle, 90, of Lafayette, passed away at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette Tuesday January 14, 2020 at 10:48 PM where he had been a patient the past six days. He was born in Monitor, Tippecanoe County, IN August 12, 1929, the son of Joseph L. and Elsie M. Sheperd Wehrle and was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. John married Margaret C. "Dee" Platt June 1, 1985, and she preceded him in death January 7, 2019. John was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. He was a musician and sang in the church choir and enjoyed playing his saxophone, until his health started to fail. John was a veteran of the U. S. Army, serving during the Korean War; was a member of American Legion Post 11, American Federation of Musicians and Arman Lodge 49, Fraternal Order of Police. He started his working career at ALCOA for nine years, and later retired from the Lafayette City Police Department after 20 years of service. John then spent nine years with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department, and also several years with Hahn Funeral Homes, later Hahn-Groeber Funeral Homes as a driver and assistant. Surviving is a daughter, Karen Kepner of Lafayette; a son, Stephen A. Wehrle (Jennifer) of Lafayette; four step-daughters, Merry C. Elliott (Sam) of Roanoke, IN; Morrie A. Gardner (James) of Belton, TX; Teresa Reust (Arden) of Sylvan Lake, IN; Andrea I. Hale of Carmel, IN; a step-son, Martin L. Masterson (Jan) of Delphi, IN and by one brother, James Wehrle (Linda) of Daphne, AL. Also surviving are 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ed Wehrle. Friends may call from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM Monday Jan. 20 in St. Lawrence Catholic Church of Lafayette, Fr. Cole Daily officiating. Burial with military rites by American Legion Post 11 will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Lafayette is honored to care for the Wehrle family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahn-groeberfuneralhome.com
