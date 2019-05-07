|
John Richard Mattingly
Michigantown - John Richard "Dick" Mattingly, 76, formerly of Michigantown, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Wesley Manor Retirement. He was born October 28, 1942, in Franklin, to Joseph Dalton and Ruby Lucille (Roush) Mattingly. On November 28, 1962, Dick married Mary Ellen Cole; she preceded him in death on June 2, 2016.
In 1960, Dick was a member of the first graduating class of Clinton Central High School. He then served in the United States Air Force as an Air Policeman from 1960 to 1966. Dick then worked as a tool maker with Chrysler until his retirement in 2001. He was a member of UAW, member, past master, and past secretary of Beard Masonic Lodge 641, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite member, member of the York Rite, member and past president of Indiana Hampshire Sheep Association, lifetime member of the NRA, and member of Frankfort American Legion. Dick was also a member of the Single Action Shooting Society (SASS) and took great joy in cowboy action shooting. He loved to spend time riding his horses, Patience and Matty, and his dogs, Charlie and Cody.
Surviving Dick are his sons, John (Kristy) Mattingly, of Lebanon, and David (Liz) Mattingly, of Colfax; seven grandchildren, Sam (fiancé, Marcassa), Tessa, Josie, Grace, Kate, Tatum, and Emma; sister-in-law, Cathy (Mike) Rule; and three nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Dick is preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Tyra Mattingly.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort, from 4:00 p.m. to the start of Masonic Rites at 7:00 p.m. Funeral service honoring Dick will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastor Karl Kercheval officiating. Burial will follow in Whiteman Cemetery in Michigantown with military graveside honors. Memorials in Dick's name may be made to Clinton County 4-H or Indiana Horse Rescue. Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
The family wishes to extend their thanks and gratitude to Jo Unroe and the staff of Wesley Manor for their love, support, and compassion during these times.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 7, 2019