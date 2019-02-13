|
John Robert 'Bob" Hurych
Williamsport - John Robert 'Bob" Hurych, 92, of rural Williamsport, passed away in the I.U. Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette, on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 3:55 p.m.
Bob, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Attica, Indiana on May 8, 1926. He was the son of the late Charles and Rosie (Starry) Hurych. Bob grew up in Attica and while attending school in Attica worked for his father in the Paris Laundry. He graduated from Attica High School. He later attended Purdue University. As a student at Purdue, Bob left school to enter the service and served in the U.S. Army during WW II. After his discharge, Bob reentered Purdue University and received his degree in animal husbandry. After graduating from Purdue, Bob purchased farm ground in Jordan Township and began farming and raising livestock. He later worked with Farmers Home Administration, Tee Pak, in Danville, IL and with Harrison Steel Castings Company and C&D Battery. He retired from C&D Battery and he and his wife owned and operated Bev's Sew Shop in Attica and also provided apartment rentals in Attica.
Bob was a member of the West Lebanon Presbyterian Church; a life member of the V.F.W. Post # 3318 of Attica. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking and cooking.
Bob married Beverly L. Phillips on November 23, 1962 in Tippecanoe County and she preceded him in death on May 1, 1991.
Bob leaves behind two daughters, Carol A. (Dennis) Oliver, Attica; Karla (Dwayne) Hendricks, Florida; a son, Steve Hurych, Williamsport; six grandchildren, Josh Isenberg, Ben Hurych, Chris Hurych, Lindsey Odle, Hannah Oliver and Eloise Oliver; a son-in-law, Wesley (Jan) Odle, Wingate. He was preceded in death by two sons, Jimmy and Mike Hurych; two sisters, Helen Gritis and Mary Simpson along with a brother, Charles Hurych.
He was very grateful to the friends who assisted him in maintaining his independence to be able to live on his terms in the apartment in West Lebanon.
A military gravesite service will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica, on Saturday, February 16th, at 11:00 a.m. with VFW Chaplain James Meyer officiating.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 13, 2019