1/1
John Robert Howell
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Robert Howell

West Lafayette, IN - John Robert Howell, 70, passed away peacefully at his home on the bright & beautiful afternoon of Sunday, August 9th, 2020 surrounded by family and friends.

John was a kind and gentle warrior that battled with pancreatic cancer for a period of 10 months. John was born on January 2, 1950 in Lafayette, Indiana to the late Robert L. Howell and G. Evelyn Sutton. He lived his entire life on his parents' farm, located near Montmorenci, Indiana.

John spent his entire twelve pre-college years at Montmorenci High-School, known as the old Benton Central H.S. in the final two years. He was a superb student, graduating as salutatorian. John went on to attend Purdue University for six straight years, graduating with academic honors and earning a master's degree in electrical engineering, all while tending the family farm. He worked as an engineer for over four decades at Duncan Electric/Landis+Gyr.

John is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly, his brother Joe (Robin), nephews Bobby and Scotty, his stepchildren and grandchildren, along with many wonderful supportive cousins and friends. Through the love and support of John, there was no doubt that his stepchildren were "his kids". His grandchildren knew him as Papa John and will always cherish their time "helping" him on the farm. Surviving children, Mitch (Elaine), George (Kalisa), Aaron (Josie), Caleb (Michelle), Emily (Joey) and grandchildren, Kaiden and Lillia (Mitch); Jaden, Ella, and AJ (George); Skylar, Ana, and Joselynn (Aaron); Mayleen and Amelia (Caleb); and Adelin and Evelyn (Emily). In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his older brother Jim. John was active with many organizations and events, willing to help anyone needing assistance. John will be greatly missed by all.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Pkwy West, West Lafayette, IN 47906.

Funeral service will be at 3:00 pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020 also at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Pkwy West, West Lafayette, IN 47906. Interment will follow at Montmorenci Cemetery, N 650 W, West Lafayette, IN 47906.

Due to allergies, please, in lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to your favorite charity as well as leave all gums or breath mints at home.

Due to Covid-19, masks will be required at all times.

You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
1184 Sagamore Parkway West
West Lafayette, IN 47906
800-292-0673
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved