John Robert Howell
West Lafayette, IN - John Robert Howell, 70, passed away peacefully at his home on the bright & beautiful afternoon of Sunday, August 9th, 2020 surrounded by family and friends.
John was a kind and gentle warrior that battled with pancreatic cancer for a period of 10 months. John was born on January 2, 1950 in Lafayette, Indiana to the late Robert L. Howell and G. Evelyn Sutton. He lived his entire life on his parents' farm, located near Montmorenci, Indiana.
John spent his entire twelve pre-college years at Montmorenci High-School, known as the old Benton Central H.S. in the final two years. He was a superb student, graduating as salutatorian. John went on to attend Purdue University for six straight years, graduating with academic honors and earning a master's degree in electrical engineering, all while tending the family farm. He worked as an engineer for over four decades at Duncan Electric/Landis+Gyr.
John is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly, his brother Joe (Robin), nephews Bobby and Scotty, his stepchildren and grandchildren, along with many wonderful supportive cousins and friends. Through the love and support of John, there was no doubt that his stepchildren were "his kids". His grandchildren knew him as Papa John and will always cherish their time "helping" him on the farm. Surviving children, Mitch (Elaine), George (Kalisa), Aaron (Josie), Caleb (Michelle), Emily (Joey) and grandchildren, Kaiden and Lillia (Mitch); Jaden, Ella, and AJ (George); Skylar, Ana, and Joselynn (Aaron); Mayleen and Amelia (Caleb); and Adelin and Evelyn (Emily). In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his older brother Jim. John was active with many organizations and events, willing to help anyone needing assistance. John will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Pkwy West, West Lafayette, IN 47906.
Funeral service will be at 3:00 pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020 also at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Pkwy West, West Lafayette, IN 47906. Interment will follow at Montmorenci Cemetery, N 650 W, West Lafayette, IN 47906.
Due to allergies, please, in lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to your favorite charity
as well as leave all gums or breath mints at home.
Due to Covid-19, masks will be required at all times.
