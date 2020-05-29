John T. Million
Monticello - John T. Million, 77, of Monticello, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.
He was born on November 14, 1942 in Shelbyville, OH to the late John J. and Marcella (Young) Million. He married the former Constance "Connie" Kuchar-Walsh and she survives.
He attended Riley High School in South Bend and Kalamazoo College then earned his law degree from Indiana University. John set up his law practice in Monticello and practiced for over fifty years.
He was a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello where he sang in the choir, served on session and attended weekly bible study. For many years, he sang in the Bach Chorale.
His career was filled with several accolades and facets of service. He served as city attorney at the time of the Monticello tornado and was instrumental in rebuilding the city. He served as attorney for White County Memorial Hospital for many years. LSPNI Board of Directors recognized him for his years of volunteer service. He was awarded attorney of the year by the Indiana District of Pro Bono. He currently served as the attorney for Twin Lakes School Corporation, served on the White County Merit Board, served as attorney and adviser for Lighthouse Recovery, and served as court appointed attorney for many years.
John was the Democrat member on the White County election board and precinct committeeman. He was a member of Monticello Rotary Club and Junto Club. John enjoyed reading, travel, and music.
In addition to his wife, Connie he is survived by daughter, Julie (Wayne) Newman; sons, Mike (Sue) Walsh of Kalamazoo, MI and David Walsh of Seoul, Korea; grandchildren, Mary Newman, Megan, Emily, Tim and Andrew Walsh; siblings, Kay (Sam) Stelzer and Robert (Reiko) Million; nieces and nephew.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello observing current COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
Funeral services will follow at 7:30 pm at the funeral home observing current COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
Burial will be Thursday at 10:30 am in Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery observing current COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be given to the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, Lighthouse Recovery, or the Community Foundation of White County. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or you may mail your contribution directly to the organizations.
Published in Journal & Courier from May 29 to May 30, 2020.