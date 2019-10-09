|
Dr. John Tse
West Lafayette - John Tse, a professor emeritus at Purdue died on August 21st in his 96th year.
Dr. Tse became a business professor at the College of Engineering at Purdue University in 1957 and was a central figure in the founding of the Krannert School of Management in 1962. He taught at Purdue University for 31 years and became a Distinguished Krannert Professor, Emeritus, in 1988. Dr. Tse was an accomplished academic, businessman, historian, and philanthropist. He made lasting contributions to four different colleges at Purdue University and to the West Lafayette community. Dr. Tse was the owner-developer of the West Lafayette Hilton Inn and Franklin Park Apartments.
John Yung Dong Tse was born in 1924 in Shanghai, China. He enjoyed sixty-six years of marriage with his wife, Emma.
Dr. Tse is survived by his wife, Emma; sons, Robert (Yumi) and Frank (Donna); and grandchildren, Allison (Jonathan), Michael, and Emma.
A memorial service will be held at ten o'clock in the morning on Friday, October 18 at Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, 400 Twyckenham Boulevard in Lafayette.
Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, October 17 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, 400 Twyckenham Boulevard in Lafayette.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation (Purdue Exponent) or a .
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019