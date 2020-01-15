|
John "Wayne" Turner
Brookston - 1928 - 2020
John "Wayne" Turner, 91, of Brookston and formerly Earl Park, passed away on January 14, 2020. He was born on December 7, 1928 in Earl Park to Roland and Esther (Hubertz) Turner. He was a graduate of Earl Park High School where he was a member of the basketball team. After high school Wayne went to work for the New York Central Railroad and continued with the railroad for 30 years. He met his wife Wilma (Mailloux), and they married on June 26, 1948. In the early 60's he and a friend decided to buy a bar in Earl Park called Tom's Tap which they renamed the G&T Tap. Business was good and they eventually built a new tavern/restaurant on the edge of Earl Park which in still operating today. He and Wilma found a new love of life on the Tippecanoe River and retired there about 30 years ago. Life was enjoyed by fishing on the river, playing cards, and visiting with family and friends. Summers were especially busy as he was surrounded by his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids at the "Turner RV Park" as we liked to call it. He is preceded in death by his wife Wilma May (Mailloux) Turner, his son Michael Steven Turner and his brother Donald C. Turner and daughter in law Tammy (Burge) Turner. Wayne is survived by his daughter Linda Marie Turner Collins, son Ronald John Turner (Billie), daughter-in-law Hope Ann Turner, son David Thomas Turner (Diane Ross), son James Curtis Turner and daughter Carol Ann Turner. Grandchildren - Stacy Reifel Wussow, Tammy Stane Ray, Thomas Wayne Reifel, Kendall Collins Smith, Jeremy Michael Turner, Sara Lynn Wallpe, Joye Michelle Turner, Curtis Wayne Turner, Ashely Nicole Turner, Jacob Thomas Turner, Troy Matthew Turner, Kelsey Bryan Woolsey, Carson Alexander Woolsey and Chase Hamilton Woolsey. He also had 11 greatgrandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Friday, January 17, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 107 E. Main Street, Fowler, with viewing from 9:30 am - 11:00 am. Mass will begin at 11:00 officiated by Father Peter Vanderkolk and Father Donald Gross. Immediately after the mass, interment will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Lunch will then be served in the Sacred Heart gym. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to YMCA Camp Tecumseh or Sacred Heart School. Windler Funeral Home in Fowler is assisting with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020