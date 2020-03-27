|
John W. Castor
Lafayette - John Woodworth Castor, 84, went to be with our Heavenly Father on March 19, 2020. He was born on July 6, 1935 to John Arnold Castor and Teresa Woodworth Castor and was raised in Lafayette, IN. He graduated Jefferson High School in 1953 and attended Notre Dame University. In 1954, he joined the Marine Corps and served as a radio operator during the Korean War with a tour in Japan. Following the end of his service in 1956, he attended Purdue University and graduated in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science in metallurgical engineering. John married Judith Sense Castor at St. Mary's Cathedral on January 5, 1957 and has lived in Lafayette most of their 63 years of marriage. He is survived by his wife and four children, John Michael Castor, DDS of Brookston, Joan Ann Dean of Atlanta, James Robert Castor DDS (spouse Stacy) of Remington, and Joseph David Castor (spouse Stephanie) of Alexandria, VA. He is also survived by two granddaughters, Jessica Castor Gentry (spouse Jordon) of Remington and Jennifer Nicole Castor of Indianapolis; and two great-grandsons, Crew Michael and Grady James Gentry. Also surviving are two brothers, James Arnold Castor of Lafayette and Robert Thomas Castor (spouse Maria) of Houston along with seven nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Natalie's Second Chance Animal Shelter in Lafayette at nataliessecondchange.org or Quilts of Valor at QOVF.org with designation to chapter # 2537. Due to the current health emergency, private services with interment in St. Mary's Cemetery will be held. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Lafayette is honored to serve the Castor Family. Please leave memories and condolences at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020