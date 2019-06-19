John W. Geller



Dayton - John W. Geller, 52, of Dayton IN, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in his residence. He was born August 2, 1966 in Jacksonville FL to John Geller and the late Nancye (McAloon) Geller (D 1985). He graduated in 1985 from Harrison High School in West Lafayette IN where he was in the marching band, on the swim and tennis teams. He lived at Woods Edge Community (West Lafayette) for about 30 years where he mowed lawns, played basketball and gave handfuls of candy to the Trick-or-treaters. John had a heart of gold and would help anyone. Loved animals.



He is survived by two sisters, Mary Lynne Howard of Kingsland GA and Elizabeth Kenney of Chanhassen MN; two nieces Trista Graves of Lafayette IN (daughter Ceralynne) and Megan (husband Thomas) Bolin of Honolulu HI (daughter Emma and son Austin); two nephews Jameson and George of Chanhassen MN. Also survived by his Aunt Marion, Uncle Mickey McAloon and cousins in Maryland. His extended family and good friends were Virginia Ewing of Dayton IN; the late Marion Masterson (D 2014), her son Mike Masterson of Fishers IN and his children Nichole Masterson, Michele (husband Chris) Wilson (children Colby, Conner, Colin and Madilyn), and Michael Masterson.



Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com or mail to Virginia Ewing, PO Box 12, Dayton IN 47941. Published in the Journal & Courier on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary