John Wright Coopman
Our beloved Father, John, passed away at I.U. Arnett Hospital on February 29, 2020 after a fall on February 26. He was born February 19, 1922 in Lafayette, IN. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Force during W.W. II from 1942-1945. He was predeceased by his beautiful wife/our Mother Wilma (Billie) Smith, his loving sister, Mary Lou Vanderveer and his parents, John and Jeanne Coopman. He is survived by his daughter Margene (Chuck Reister) of Scottsdale, AZ. and his son J.T. (Trudy) of Needham, IN., as well as his Grandson, Jon Tyler (fiancée, Halley), Great Granddaughter, Alexandra Grace of Austin, TX., and his Granddaughter, Alexa (Matt Reister) of Asheville, NC.
In recent years, our Father developed a special friendship with Dr. Steve Ash, whom we owe a deep gratitude for being a good friend. We want to thank everyone who helped him and tried to make his life a little better! Due to the Coronavirus, there will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 27 to May 28, 2020