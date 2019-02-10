Johnathon Handy



Lafayette, - Johnathon M. Handy, 29 of Rockton, IL. passed away Wednesday, February 06, 2019 at 2:06 am in Pasco County, Florida.



Born December 31, 1989 in Fowler, IN. to John Handy and Carolyn Molter Handy.



Johnathon was a goofy person always trying to make people laugh. He was fun to be around and had a heart of gold. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter, family, and friends, boating, snowboarding, and anything outdoors.



Johnathon is survived by his daughter: Ryker M. Handy of Machesney park, IL., his parents: John L. Handy (wife: Mindy) of Rockton, IL. And Carolyn M. Handy Brewster (husband: Steve) of Rockford, IL., his siblings: Megan M. Miller (husband: Matthew) of Lafayette, IN., and BreAnn McCord of Chicago, IL.



A funeral mass will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 107 E. Main Street, Fowler, IN 47944 on Wednesday February 13, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Visitation will be held prior to the mass from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Father Peter Vanderkolk officiating. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to the Ryker Handy Educational Fund in trust of Megan Miller.