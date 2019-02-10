Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
107 E. Main Street
Fowler, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
107 E. Main Street
Fowler, IN
View Map
1989 - 2019
Johnathon Handy Obituary
Johnathon Handy

Lafayette, - Johnathon M. Handy, 29 of Rockton, IL. passed away Wednesday, February 06, 2019 at 2:06 am in Pasco County, Florida.

Born December 31, 1989 in Fowler, IN. to John Handy and Carolyn Molter Handy.

Johnathon was a goofy person always trying to make people laugh. He was fun to be around and had a heart of gold. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter, family, and friends, boating, snowboarding, and anything outdoors.

Johnathon is survived by his daughter: Ryker M. Handy of Machesney park, IL., his parents: John L. Handy (wife: Mindy) of Rockton, IL. And Carolyn M. Handy Brewster (husband: Steve) of Rockford, IL., his siblings: Megan M. Miller (husband: Matthew) of Lafayette, IN., and BreAnn McCord of Chicago, IL.

A funeral mass will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 107 E. Main Street, Fowler, IN 47944 on Wednesday February 13, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Visitation will be held prior to the mass from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Father Peter Vanderkolk officiating. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to the Ryker Handy Educational Fund in trust of Megan Miller. Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 10, 2019
