Johnny Lynn Palmer
Johnny Lynn Palmer

Williamsport - Johnny Lynn Palmer, 64, Williamsport, passed away unexpectedly in the Williamsport Health & Rehabilitation Center on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 2:29 p.m.

Lynn, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Kennsett, Arkansas on November 18, 1955. He was the son of Martha J. (Duncan) Palmer of Williamsport and the late John L. Palmer. Lynn was raised in Stone Bluff and later moved to Williamsport. He was a 1974 graduate of Fountain Central High School. Following his graduation from high school, Lynn entered the U.S. Air Force and service from 1974 until his honorable discharge in 1976.

Lynn formerly worked at Watson Tire, the IGA and C & D Battery in Attica. He retired from Master Guard in Veedersburg.

Lynn was a member of the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed bowling and bowled on leagues at Shawnee Lanes near Attica. He also enjoyed collecting deer memorabilia. You could find Lynn curled up reading his western novels or watching his favorite westerns on tv. He enjoyed spending time outdoors working around his home.

On October 5, 1991, Lynn married Angela Joy Rhanor in Earl Park, IN. Angela preceded him in death on January 17, 2001.

He leaves behind his mother, Martha Palmer of Williamsport; a sister, Regena Woodrow, Williamsport; a niece, Ashley Palmer (Eric), Waldron, IN; a nephew, Kaleb Woodrow (Harlie), Attica; three great-nieces, Brooklyn, Maddox and Alyce; three great-nephews, Beau, Rykyr and Wade; several cousins. He was preceded in death by a brother, Albert Dwayne Palmer; a sister, Ruby Palmer and his father John L. Palmer.

Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Saturday, September 5th, from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Greg McDonald officiating. Burial will follow in the Blue Ridge Cemetery, near Earl Park, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Paws 'n Claws Animal Shelter. As per the mandate by the Indiana Health Department, family asks that people visiting wear masks. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
(765) 764-4418
