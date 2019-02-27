|
Jon Harth
Lafayette - Jon Thomas "Tom" Harth, 50, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 9:24 a.m. Born June 16, 1968, he was the son of Henry John and Zibbeah "Ann" (Dutton) Harth in Lafayette, IN.
He is survived by his daughter Kristen Coy; three grandchildren, Hana, Eve and Eli; brothers, Robert Harth and Mike Smith, both of Lafayette; sister's, Teri Morgan (Greg) of Columbia, SC, Jean Norris (Melvin) of West Lafayette, Susie Goonen (Allen) of Lafayette, Heidi Smith (Joe Timmons) of West Lafayette, and Angela Terranova (Don) of Glasgow, KY; aunt Darla Biddle of North Ft. Myers, FL; step-brother, Glenn Lockard III of Lafayette; and step-sister Brenda Gould of West Lafayette.
He is preceded in death by his sisters Lisa Hutchison and Sue Shaffer; step-father Glenn Lockard, Jr; grandparents, Rose and Art Dutton, Goldie Smith, Jeanette Harth, and Don Beaver; and uncle William Layton.
Tom will be laid to rest at the Historic Springvale Cemetery. Share online memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 27, 2019