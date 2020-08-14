1/1
Jonathan M. Moore
1979 - 2020
West Lafayette - Jonathan M. Moore, 40 of West Lafayette passed away at 8:15pm Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Aperion Care in Frankfort. He was born November 1,1979 in Bellefontaine, OH to Michael and Robin Piunti Moore. Jonathan was a laborer in manufacturing and owned his own roofing and siding business for a short time. He loved riding motorcycles, playing bingo and occasional trips to the casinos.

Surviving with his father Michael of Ohio are his three children Zachary Moore of Lafayette, Matthew Moore of Crawfordsville and Keirstyn Moore of Monticello and his granddaughter Penelope Moore. His sister Rachel Morris of Washington Court House, OH also survives. His mother preceded in death.

Friends may call from 10am until noon on Monday, Aug. 17, at the Chapel of Faith at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, with services at noon in the chapel with Pastor Tom McDonald officiating. Burial will follow in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to TMG Funeral & Cremation Services West Lafayette.




Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, Funeral & Cremation Services
AUG
17
Service
12:00 PM
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, Funeral & Cremation Services
