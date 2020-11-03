Jordan Alan Stichter



Dayton - Jordan Alan Stichter, 23 of Dayton, died unexpectedly on Wednesday October 21, 2020. He was born December 9,1996 in Lafayette to Keith and Paula Jeffries Stichter. Jordan was a laborer who loved his music, traveling to California, skateboarding and bicycling, animals, camping, fancy clothes and being active. His favorite times of year were spring planting and fall harvest. He was an avid player of X Box online, collecting Michael Jordan shoes; lobster was his favorite food and his favorite color was red.



He is survived by his parents, two sisters Natasha Locke and Ashley Locke of Dayton, paternal grandmother Linda Stichter of Lafayette, maternal grandmother Margaret Dawson of Lafayette, two uncles Bruce Stichter (Susan) and Kevin (Marti) Stichter both of Lafayette and one of his best friends Tim Medley. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Bruce Stichter.



Arrangements entrusted to TMG Funeral & Cremation Services of West Lafayette.









