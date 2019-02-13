|
Jose Guadalupe Gaytan Huizar
Lafayette - Jose Guadalupe Gaytan Huizar, 71, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. He was born December 18, 1947, in Colotlan, Jalisco, Mexico, to the late Juanita Huizar and Salvador Gaytan.
On July 8, 1971 , he married Celia Muro Del Real in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico and she preceded him in death on December 17, 2014.
Surviving are his children Ramiro Gaytan (Jeanie) of CA, Maria Leticia Muñoz ( Pepe) of Lafayette, Mayra Karina Gaytan (Olegario Huizar) of Lafayette, grandchildren Ashley, Vannely, Ramzes, Raimy, Elizabeth, Gabriela, Camila, Lupita (Valentin), Jasmine, Francisco, Kassandra, Diego, Erick, and great-grandchild Ava.
Also survivng are his siblings Emilia, Amparo, Samuel, Herminio, Salvador, Maria Soledad, Juan, Celia, Javier and Elia. Jose was preceded in death by a sister Maria de la luz and a brother Jose de Jesus.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Rosary will be at 4:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am on Saturday, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Father Timothy Alkire officiating. Interment will be at St Boniface Catholic Cemetery. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 13, 2019