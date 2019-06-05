|
Jose Morales
Burlington - Jose Morales, 25 of Burlington passed away at 12:15 am on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Camelot Care Center. He was born in Lafayette on November 22, 1993 to Angela Scott and Jose Morales.
Jose deeply missed and loved his late brother Meliano. Jose had a love for music and his favorite band was Avenge Seven Fold. Another passion of Jose's was cars and it didn't matter if it was a race care, show car and even classic cars. This year he got to meet his favorite driver Helio Castroneves. Jose enjoyed playing his Playstation 4 and watching movies that included either a marvel super hero, fast cars or zombies. He loved hanging out with his best friends Kyle and Craig Arnett.
Survivors include his mother Angela Scott; father Jose (Amy) Morales; stepsister Clair; stepbrother Derek; grandparents Stan(Mary) Wiggam, Meliano (Carmen) Morales, Pete (Denise) Reszowski Dan (Kathy) Ryan; numerous extended family.
Jose was preceded in death by his brother Meliano Morales; step father Jeremy Scott.
Funeral services will be 2 pm on Saturday, June 8 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan St. Burlington , with Father Clayton Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery near Flora. Friends may visit with the family from 10 am till the start of funeral services on Saturday. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Online condolences maybe left at www.stoutandson.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 5, 2019