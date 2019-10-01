Services
Joseph A. Gahring

Brook - Joseph A. Gahring (Chief), 87, of Brook, Indiana, formerly of Vestal, New York, went to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was reunited with his wife of 64 years, Mary Ann, who preceded him in death May of 2017, his parents Dr.

Kenneth & Katherine Gahring, and brothers John, David and Phillip. He is survived by sisters Alice Huston, Mary Ann Ducharme (Duke), Kristine Gahring, sister-in-law Gail Gahring (John), brother Paul Gahring, children Kathryn Tallaa (Samer), Joseph (Robin) Gahring, Robert (Pamela) Gahring, John Gahring, Rebecca VanDewerker (Keith), 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 5 great, great grandchildren.

Joseph had a distinguished 20 year military career, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 3. He was a Vietnam War Veteran and very proud of his military service. After retirement he and Mary Ann moved from Vestal, New York to Brook, Indiana where he became active in the community, politics and Republican Party. He also served on several boards including the Center for Workforce Innovations and the Newton County Punkin Vine Fair. He was active in church, studied his Bible every chance he got, enjoyed gardening, doing crossword puzzles, crypto quotes, and calling bingo at George Ade Memorial Nursing Home.

A private family graveside service, including full military honors with be held at a future date. He will be interned together with his wife Mary Ann at Riverside Cemetery in Brook, Indiana . Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, IN had the honor of serving the family.

Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 1, 2019
