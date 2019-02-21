Joseph B. Musick



Lafayette - Joseph B. Musick, 76, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Franciscan Health East Hospital.



He was born March 20, 1942 in Morristown, TN to the late Elexious Worley Musick and Martha Buelah (Lovin) Musick. In 1960 he married Rachel Farner in Lafayette. He later married Dorothy "Sis" Mead in 1976.



Joseph was a Truck Driver for Teamsters Local 543 and 135 for nearly 30 years. He loved golf, gambling, poker, bingo and fishing.



He is survived by his children: Jeff (Michelle) Musick, Greg (LaDonna) Musick, Dave (Bobbi) Musick all of Lafayette, Joe (Nils) (Saraj) Musick of Moore, OK, Joe B. II (Rhea) Musick of Crawfordsville, Joe (Lex) Musick of Brookston, Kelley "Khrissy" (Mike) Saylor and Leeann Musick both of Attica; siblings: Ruth Porter of Williamstown, KY and Doris Miller of Morristown, TN; best friend: Roger (Joyce) Gibson of Flora. He is also survived by 28 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.



He is preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers and five sisters and grandsons: Jonathen Purcell and Michael "Mikey" Saylor II.



Funeral service will be held 2pm Monday, February 25, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Interment to follow service at Spring Vale Cemetery. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the or the . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary