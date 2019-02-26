Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Services
Lafayette - Joseph Paul "Joe" Bailey, 67, of Lafayette, passed away Saturday, February 24, 2019 at IU Health Arnett.

Born on December 10, 1951 in Lafayette, he was the son of the late Clyde L. Bailey and Clora E. (Walker) Bailey. He was a Jefferson High School graduate.

Joe worked as a bartender and manager with Arni's for 30 years. He attended Elmwood Church of Christ. He loved the Indianapolis 500, golf and fishing. Joe was a social butterfly and was well known in the Lafayette community.

Surviving are brothers: Jerry Bailey (wife: Barb) of Ft. Wayne and James Edward Bailey (wife: Carolyn) of Lafayette and a sister: Jana Lou Smith (husb: Larry) of Charlottesville, IN.

Services will be held at a later date. Hippensteel Funeral Home entrusted with care. In lieu of usual remembrances memorial contributions may be made to . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 26, 2019
